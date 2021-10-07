Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $176.99 or 0.00326295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $111.38 million and $55.67 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

