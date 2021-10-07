Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,381 at Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.15.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

