Harborview Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.60 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

