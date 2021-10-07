Harborview Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.33. 1,175,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average of $222.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

