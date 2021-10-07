Harborview Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 271,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

