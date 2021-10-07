Harborview Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

