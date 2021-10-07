Harborview Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,015 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

