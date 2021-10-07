Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company believes that rising COVID-19 cases continues to have an impact on the macroeconomic landscape. Additional lockdowns in some countries like Japan and Australia are a concern, as these factors are leading to global supply-chain bottlenecks and inducing cost pressure. While the company raised its 2021 guidance, the view includes increased cost inflation — from both 2020 and 2019 levels. Management also expects additional brand marketing investment in 2021. Incidentally, inflation and higher brand investment are likely to put pressure on the company’s operating margin in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. That being said, its focus on Full Potential plan bodes well. The company is focused on making incremental investments in its online business.”

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.89.

HBI stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.