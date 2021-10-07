Group One Trading L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Group One Trading L.P. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $414.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

