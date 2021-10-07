Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 879,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

