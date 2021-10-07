Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,455 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $564.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

