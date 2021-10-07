Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Raises Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for about 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU traded up $5.23 on Thursday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,886. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.