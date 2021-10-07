Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Purchases 65,275 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 2.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $60,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 408,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

