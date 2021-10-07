Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Million

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $46.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.61 million. Greenlane reported sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $181.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $186.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.56 million, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $317.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

GNLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,033,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

