Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 886 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.86.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

