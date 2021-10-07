Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 387 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of EnPro Industries worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

