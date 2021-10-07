Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.68 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.