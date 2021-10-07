Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 341.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 206,562 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meredith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

