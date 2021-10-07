Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

