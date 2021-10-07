Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,982,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 3,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETHE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.