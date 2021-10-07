Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
