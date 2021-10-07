Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Graham by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Graham by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $602.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

