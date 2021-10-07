Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUMN. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.