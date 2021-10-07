GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 168,519 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

