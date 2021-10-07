Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lifted by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Global Payments worth $157,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 270.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 5.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 916,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

