Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMRE. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $973.23 million, a P/E ratio of -116.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

