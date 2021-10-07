Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GLBE traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 1,059,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,801. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $44,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

