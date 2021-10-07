Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

