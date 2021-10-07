Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

GEI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.19. 60,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.16. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

