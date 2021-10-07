GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

