German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 107,957 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

