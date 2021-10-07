German American Bancorp Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.