German American Bancorp Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

