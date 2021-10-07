Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,584,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.44. 26,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

