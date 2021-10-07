Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Billion Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Verizon Communications worth $3,875,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 86,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 499,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

