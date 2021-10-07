Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Billion Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,879,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.45 on Thursday, reaching $851.00. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $584.32 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $897.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

