Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,354,869 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,395,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 214,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

