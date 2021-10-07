Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,057 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Intuit worth $2,160,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuit by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

