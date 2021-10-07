Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

THRM traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,204. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

