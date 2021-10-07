Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 7.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.04. 15,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,505,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

