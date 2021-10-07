Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 62.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 344.8%.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

