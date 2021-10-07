General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.12

General Electric (NYSE:GE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.12 and traded as high as $107.08. General Electric shares last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 7,623,248 shares traded.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

