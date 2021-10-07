GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCMG opened at $11.27 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.