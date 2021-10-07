GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.18

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $317.83 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,044,572 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

