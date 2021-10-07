Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.98 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Gameswap has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $160,984.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00232138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

