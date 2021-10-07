GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of GameStop worth $36,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.20 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

