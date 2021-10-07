GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.89. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 19 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $648.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

