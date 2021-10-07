FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Increased by Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

