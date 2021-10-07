FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAKSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

