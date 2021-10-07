FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HeidelbergCement AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

